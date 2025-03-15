Welcome To The Find Out Part, President Elmo

Even President Elmo isn't immune to the face-eating leopards.
President Elmo had spent millions and millions of dollars to buy a presidency for his special pal, Felonia. He thought, literally, that he was king of the world. But now, Elmo is worried about that leopard eyeing up his jowly face:

Tesla Inc., warned this week that the company could face retaliation in the export market due to President Trump's aggressive tariff policies.

In a public letter to U.S. trade representative Jamieson Greer, Tesla stated, "U.S. exporters are inherently exposed to disproportionate impacts when other countries respond to U.S. trade actions."

These tariffs have already alienated some of the United States' closest partners and sent global markets into a tailspin, as NPR has reported.

"For example, past trade actions by the United States have resulted in immediate reactions by the targeted countries, including increased tariffs on EVs imported into those countries."

Elmo should look on the bright side of things. Even if all these other countries put tariffs on his rolling dumpsters, it won't hurt him much of anything, since it seems that most people are already boycotting his POS cars.

