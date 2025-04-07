The Face-Eating Leopards Are Munching On A Billionaire's Face

"This is not what we voted for," says the guy who endorsed this shitshow.
By Conover KennardApril 7, 2025

When Donald was first elected, billionaire hedge fund investor Bill Ackman was enthusiastic (see video above) and claimed that the newly minted president would be "thoughtful" with tariffs. Even though Donald has been thirsty for a trade war for years, Ackman said on the Bad App, "This is not what we voted for" over the tariffs.

If, he says, "We launch economic nuclear war on every country in the world, business investment will grind to a halt, consumers will close their wallets and pocket books, and we will severely damage our reputation with the rest of the world that will take years and potentially decades to rehabilitate."

"What CEO and what board of directors will be comfortable making large,
long-term, economic commitments in our country in the middle of an economic nuclear war?" he asks. "I don't know of one who will do so."

"When markets crash, new investment stops, consumers stop spending money, and businesses have no choice but to curtail investment and fire workers," he said.

"Alternatively, we are heading for a self-induced, economic nuclear winter, and we should start hunkering down," he adds.

No shit, buddy.

Xitter user Alex Cole on the Bad Place wrote, "This isn't what we voted for." Buddy, it exactly is. Chaos is the brand. Y’all wanted a wrecking ball, and now you’re shocked it wrecks?"

Others piled in.

Donald isn't giving up. On Truth Social, he wrote this morning, claiming that "TARIFFS" are now "bringing Tens of Billions of Dollars into the U.S.A."

"They are already in effect, and a beautiful thing to behold.," he added. "The Surplus with these Countries has grown during the “Presidency” of Sleepy Joe Biden. We are going to reverse it, and reverse it QUICKLY. Some day people will realize that Tariffs, for the United States of America, are a very beautiful thing!"

We warned all of them. We saw this coming. Carry on, leopards. We know you're hungry.

