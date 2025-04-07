The Face-Eating Leopards Are Munching On A Billionaire's Face

When Donald was first elected, billionaire hedge fund investor Bill Ackman was enthusiastic (see video above) and claimed that the newly minted president would be "thoughtful" with tariffs. Even though Donald has been thirsty for a trade war for years, Ackman said on the Bad App, "This is not what we voted for" over the tariffs.

If, he says, "We launch economic nuclear war on every country in the world, business investment will grind to a halt, consumers will close their wallets and pocket books, and we will severely damage our reputation with the rest of the world that will take years and potentially decades to rehabilitate."

"What CEO and what board of directors will be comfortable making large,

long-term, economic commitments in our country in the middle of an economic nuclear war?" he asks. "I don't know of one who will do so."

"When markets crash, new investment stops, consumers stop spending money, and businesses have no choice but to curtail investment and fire workers," he said.

"Alternatively, we are heading for a self-induced, economic nuclear winter, and we should start hunkering down," he adds.

No shit, buddy.

Xitter user Alex Cole on the Bad Place wrote, "This isn't what we voted for." Buddy, it exactly is. Chaos is the brand. Y’all wanted a wrecking ball, and now you’re shocked it wrecks?"

Others piled in.

If you enabled him in becoming president may I suggest you shut the fuck up? https://t.co/Bf2YBX2PVD — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 6, 2025

Bill Ackman claims "This is not what we voted for," but Trump literally ran on this, his co-president promised there would be hardship, and experts repeatedly warned everyone about the implications of these disastrous policies. So yes, you voted for this. https://t.co/t2PUdRYV8Q pic.twitter.com/dCn7WKkDhg — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) April 7, 2025

“This is not what we voted for.” Respectfully @BillAckman, you voted for a cruel, ignorant madman, utterly incapable of telling the truth. This is EXACTLY what you voted for. https://t.co/0sCp0bc25Z — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 7, 2025

Imagine being worth billions, backing the most irresponsible person in the country for president, seeing it all go up in smoke (quite predictably!) three months in, -- and then writing this nonsense. The only thing I ever want to see from Ackman is an apology. https://t.co/cECEdVof78 — Sam Biederman (@Biedersam) April 6, 2025

Bill Ackman is part of the reason we're dealing with this nonsense. At this point, the only thing he should do is apologize for helping elect Trump and then be very quiet. https://t.co/m0r28I8i2j — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) April 7, 2025

The dumbshits who voted for this dumbshit are now begging his dumb ass to stop doing dumb shit. https://t.co/n1G26I9b9b — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) April 7, 2025

Donald isn't giving up. On Truth Social, he wrote this morning, claiming that "TARIFFS" are now "bringing Tens of Billions of Dollars into the U.S.A."

"They are already in effect, and a beautiful thing to behold.," he added. "The Surplus with these Countries has grown during the “Presidency” of Sleepy Joe Biden. We are going to reverse it, and reverse it QUICKLY. Some day people will realize that Tariffs, for the United States of America, are a very beautiful thing!"

We warned all of them. We saw this coming. Carry on, leopards. We know you're hungry.