Trump Vows Before Bukele: US Citizens Or 'Home-Growns' Deported Next

Before the White House press pool interviewed Trump and El Salvador's president Bukele, Trump commented that he wants to start sending US homegrown criminals next to El Salvadorian prisons.

This is fascism at its core.

TRUMP: Homegrown criminals are next. I said, homegrowns are next. The homegrowns. You got to build about five more places. Yeah, that's better. Alright. It's not big enough. No, yeah, yeah. This is a much different office than you're used to.

Of course he pardoned the real homegrown terrorists already.

I wonder if I'll be considered a terrorist soon.

Obviously it is illegal, but Demented Donald lives in criminality.

Later on during the presser, Trump said he has his crack AG, Pam Bondi looking into it.