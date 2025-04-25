CIA Deputy Director’s Son Killed While Fighting For Russia In Ukraine

Michael Gloss, 21, was the son of CIA Deputy Director for Digital Innovation Julianne Gallina Gloss and Iraq war veteran Larry Gloss.
CIA Deputy Director’s Son Killed While Fighting For Russia In Ukraine
Credit: Michael Gloss/CIA
By Ed ScarceApril 25, 2025

I'm not sure how one goes from being "an eco-activist, women’s rights supporter, and anti-fascist" to fighting as a mercenary for terrorist Russia against Ukraine. His family said later they thought he was working in Moscow when they received the news of his death, several months after enlisting in the Russian army.

Yesterday, his mother Julianne Gallina spoke as the keynote speaker at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Digital Transformation Summit in McLean, Virginia. I wonder if anyone bothered to ask her why her son died in Ukraine fighting for the Russians. Probably not, eh?

Source: Kyiv Independent

The son of a deputy head of the CIA was killed fighting for Russia in Ukraine in 2024, Russian publication Important Stories reported in an investigation published on April 25.

Michael Gloss, 21, was the son of CIA Deputy Director for Digital Innovation Julianne Gallina Gloss, and Iraq war veteran Larry Gloss.

Before arriving in Russia on August 13, 2023, Gloss was travelling around Europe. On his Vkontakte page bio, he wrote: "I ran away from home (and) traveled the world. I hate fascism."

Gloss studied Human Ecology at Middlebury College in Vermont and was described as an eco-activist, women’s rights supporter, and anti-fascist, Important Stories reports.

A Russian soldier who served with him said he was "a staunch supporter of Russia and loved it."

On April 4, 2024, he was killed, likely during a Russian offensive near Bakhmut, however, his burial in the U.S. did not take place until December 2024, Important Stories reports.

His obituary omitted a few important details.

According to an obituary written by his parents, Gloss "was tragically killed in Eastern Europe," while he "was forging his own hero’s journey with his noble heart and warrior spirit."
...
The obituary made no mention of Russia or Ukraine.

Of course not.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon