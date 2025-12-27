NewsNation Host Gives North Korea Run For Their Money

I'm not sure what NewsNation Batya Ungar-Sargon has been smoking lately, but it has to be some pretty strong stuff to stomach this amount of ass kissing. NewsNation, which also employs the godawful former CNN host Chris Cuomo and former Fox host Leland Vittert, seems to want to be some version of Fox-lite and is marketing themselves the same way, pretending to be unbiased when they have whackaloons like this for a weekend host.

Here's Ungar-Sargon from this Sunday's Bataya! pretending the words "Trump" and "dignity" should ever be said in the same sentence in a million years and lying about who pays Trump's tariffs, while downplaying the cruel ICE deportations and justifying Trump's backtracking on his bullshit that these deportations were just going to be the "worst of the worst" and criminals that they were going after.

Now it's giving "dignity" to Americans to haul all of these workers out of the country in shackles because it's going to raise wages for Americans.

UNGAR-SARGON: The president gave a speech to the nation on Wednesday. He talked about all of his accomplishments this year, closing the border, bringing down the cost of drugs and creating jobs. To me, the common theme of it all is dignity, dignity restored to the forgotten men and women of the heartland. That's what Trump's entire year has been about, from the economic policy to the immigration policy to the foreign policy. How does deporting day laborers and landscapers bring dignity to the working class? Aren't they just doing jobs Americans won't do? Well, no. Contrary to the myth promulgated by the left, there isn't a single industry in America that's dominated by illegals. Not one has more than a 30 % share of illegal labor. Migrants aren't doing jobs Americans won't do. They're doing jobs Americans do, and get paid much less for because their employers have a much cheaper choice if their American employees say no. Mass deportations tighten the labor market. They give working-class Americans a fair shot at the American dream in exchange for hard work. And the tariffs are accomplishing something very similar. Since Liberation Day, economists have promised that the tariffs would be passed on to consumers. But it's been nine months and that just hasn't happened. Instead, in a massive redistribution of wealth, American corporations and China ate the tariffs, paying over $200 billion into the Treasury. Less than a fifth of that was passed on to consumers, representing just 0.7 % of the total consumer price index. It was President Trump, a Republican, who made American corporations pay a massive greedflation tax. Some of it went to pay for food stamps in October, while the rest has been steadily paying down our deficit to the tune of $600 billion. The tariffs also contributed to trillions of dollars of commitments, from the Middle East to reshore manufacturing and build factories here in the US, some of which are already under construction. Tariffs got our goods access to markets in Japan and South Korea and across the EU. Tariffs forced Mexico to police its side of the border, getting illegal crossings down to zero. And tariffs forced Pfizer to reshore manufacturing and give us most-favored-nation pricing, overturning the disgusting status quo in which we were paying four times what other rich countries paid for drugs developed with our taxpayer dollars. That is going to save seniors living on a fixed income thousands of dollars a year. This is what people will remember in 10 years: that their president told the entire global economic order that he doesn't work for Wall Street, he works for the American people.

History isn't going to be kind to Trump or his enablers like Ungar-Sargon.