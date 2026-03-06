Creepy Ken Paxton Hints He Will Drop Out If Republicans Pass SAVE America Act

Trump's endorsement of Cornyn won't force Paxton out of race.
By John AmatoMarch 6, 2026

Ken Paxton, the Trump-supporting unethical and immoral Texas Attorney General has said he would possibly consider dropping out of the Senate race in Texas if Senate Republicans met several conditions.

Paxton wants Senate Republicans to eliminate the filibuster rule and pass the horrific SAVE America Act.

The SAVE America Act is dead on arrival in the Senate, but even if Leader Thune acquiesced, Paxton did not promise to drop out of the race.

"I would consider dropping out," he said.

Remember, Paxton was impeached by the Texas House of Representatives voted 121–23, in 2023, for Bribery, Abuse of office, Helping a political donor (real estate developer Nate Paul), Abusing the power of his office, and Retaliating against whistleblowers in his office who reported him to the FBI.

However, the State Senators bailed him out.

It's true he has been super loyal to Trump, but even if Thune does his bidding -- if Paxton sniffs a chance to beat Cornyn, he will never drop out.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon