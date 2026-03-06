Creepy Ken Paxton Hints He Will Drop Out If Republicans Pass SAVE America Act

Ken Paxton, the Trump-supporting unethical and immoral Texas Attorney General has said he would possibly consider dropping out of the Senate race in Texas if Senate Republicans met several conditions.

Paxton wants Senate Republicans to eliminate the filibuster rule and pass the horrific SAVE America Act.

The Save America Act is the most important bill the U.S. Senate could ever pass, and I'm committed to helping President Trump get it done.



I would consider dropping out of this race if Senate Leadership agrees to lift the filibuster and passes the SAVE America Act.



John Cornyn… — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) March 5, 2026

The SAVE America Act is dead on arrival in the Senate, but even if Leader Thune acquiesced, Paxton did not promise to drop out of the race.

"I would consider dropping out," he said.

Remember, Paxton was impeached by the Texas House of Representatives voted 121–23, in 2023, for Bribery, Abuse of office, Helping a political donor (real estate developer Nate Paul), Abusing the power of his office, and Retaliating against whistleblowers in his office who reported him to the FBI.

However, the State Senators bailed him out.

It's true he has been super loyal to Trump, but even if Thune does his bidding -- if Paxton sniffs a chance to beat Cornyn, he will never drop out.