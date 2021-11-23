Gohmert Announces Texas AG Campaign On Newsmax Of Course

Gohmert wasn't quite sure if he was announcing a run for congress again or Attorney-General in Texas when he was on Newsmax. Gohmert later released an announcement video on YouTube and elsewhere after he said he'd raised $1 million dollars already.

Source: NBC News

Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert announced Monday that he is running for attorney general of Texas, throwing his hat in the ring for what's expected to be one of the most closely watched state races in 2022.

Gohmert, who has been in Congress since 2005, said in a video announcement that he has already raised $1 million in his bid to unseat fellow Republican Ken Paxton. If he is elected, Gohmert said, he will prioritize "election integrity," push back against "unconstitutional mandates" and clamp down on border crossings.

"A priority will be election integrity so that every legal vote counts," Gohmert said. "If you allow me, I will not wait to be my busiest until after there's some bad press about legal improprieties. I'll start boldly protecting your rights on day one."

Paxton is under indictment on charges of securities fraud and faces an FBI investigation into allegations that he abused his office. He has denied any wrongdoing and rebuffed bipartisan calls to resign.