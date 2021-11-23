Gohmert Announces Texas AG Campaign On Newsmax Of Course

Rep. Louie Gohmert threw his hat in the ring to take on beleaguered (and indicted) AG Ken Paxton.
By Ed ScarceNovember 23, 2021

Gohmert wasn't quite sure if he was announcing a run for congress again or Attorney-General in Texas when he was on Newsmax. Gohmert later released an announcement video on YouTube and elsewhere after he said he'd raised $1 million dollars already.

Source: NBC News

Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert announced Monday that he is running for attorney general of Texas, throwing his hat in the ring for what's expected to be one of the most closely watched state races in 2022.

Gohmert, who has been in Congress since 2005, said in a video announcement that he has already raised $1 million in his bid to unseat fellow Republican Ken Paxton. If he is elected, Gohmert said, he will prioritize "election integrity," push back against "unconstitutional mandates" and clamp down on border crossings.

"A priority will be election integrity so that every legal vote counts," Gohmert said. "If you allow me, I will not wait to be my busiest until after there's some bad press about legal improprieties. I'll start boldly protecting your rights on day one."

Paxton is under indictment on charges of securities fraud and faces an FBI investigation into allegations that he abused his office. He has denied any wrongdoing and rebuffed bipartisan calls to resign.

It's a crowded field to take on the indicted Paxton. Blood in the water.

Gohmert is at least the fourth primary opponent that Paxton has drawn. The others have included Land Commissioner George P. Bush, former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman and state Rep. Matt Krause of Fort Worth. At least three Democrats are also running for the job.

Here's his announcement video.

And a shorter snippet from the Newsmax interview.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue