At the Prayer Breakfast, Grandpa Crazypants went into a long rant about air traffic control towers, and in doing so, he admitted that his plane uses a different air traffic control system from another country because it is better. And if Donald was hoping to give his co-president contracts from Starlink, he blew it because he said they should be land-based. Everything the Stable Genius noted isn't new.

"We should have had the proper control. We should have had better equipment. We don’t. We have obsolete equipment," he said. "They were understaffed, for whatever reason. I guess the helicopter was high, and we’ll find out exactly what happened. But the odds, even if you had nothing — if you had nobody, the odds of that happening are extremely small."

Word salad.

"It’s like, did you ever see — you go to a driving range in golf, and you’re hitting balls, hundreds of balls, thousands of hours," the noted astrophysicist continued. "I never see a ball hit another ball. Balls going up all over the place. You never see them hit."

"And I think that’s going to be used for good," Gramps continued. "I think what is going to happen is we’re all going to sit down and do a great computerized system for our control towers, brand-new — not pieced together, obsolete, like it is — land-based — trying to hook up a land-based system to a satellite system."

So, Starlink is out. I'm sure he'll backtrack on that, though.

"And the first thing that some experts told me when this happened is you can’t hook up land to satellites, and you can’t hook up satellites to land. It doesn’t work," he said. "And we spent billions and billions of dollars trying to renovate an old, broken system instead of just saying, “Cut it loose, and let’s spend less money and build a great system.” Done by two or three companies — very s- — good companies, specialists. That’s all it is."

"And there are some countries that have unbelievable air controller systems, and they would have — bells would have gone off when that helicopter literally even hit the same height because it traveled a long distance before it hit," Lumpy said. "It was just like — just wouldn’t stop — you follow the line. But bells and whistles would have gone off. They have them where it actually could virtually turn the thing around. It would have just never happened if we had the right equipment. "

"When I land in my plane, privately, I use a system from another country because my captain tells me — I’m landing in New York, and I’m using — I won’t tell you what country, but I use a system from another country, because the captain says, “This thing is so bad. It’s so obsolete.” And we can’t have that," Donald said.

"So, we’re going to have the best system, and it’s a lot of money, but it’s not that much money," he added. "And it’ll happen fast, and it’ll be done by total professionals. And when it’s done, you’re not going to have accidents. It’s just not — they’re not — they’re virtually not possible to have."

Huh, will the 19-year-old thin Doge staffer, who calls himself 'Big Balls,' be one of the 'total professionals' working on this? "It's a lot of money, but it's not that much money,' needs clarification, too.