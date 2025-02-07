Trump Suggests Replacing Air Traffic Controllers With Musk JV Team

File under “Trump Is Even More Demented Than We Knew.”

On Tuesday, Trump was asked by Fox News’ Peter Doocy about the fact that Elon Musk’s government sabotage crew “DOGE engineers” burrowing through the most sensitive areas of the U.S. government are “as young as 19 years old.”

“They’re very smart, though, Peter. They’re like you, they’re very smart people.” Musk Puppet Trump said.

But last I checked, Peter Doocy was not angling for a job as an air traffic controller.

“Have you met any of these guys?” Doocy asked about the totally unqualified DOGE bros Trump and Shadow President Elon Musk have given access to the most sensitive areas of the U.S. government.

“No, I haven’t seen them,” the guy who is supposed to be the commander-in-chief said. But who needs to oversee them when Trump has turned over the keys and just about everything else in the government to Unelected Billionaire Musk?

In fact, Trump thinks Musk is doing such a heckuva job, his kiddos would be terrific choices to manage air traffic, too!

“They're smart people,” Trump said about the guys he’s never seen, much less managed. “Unlike what they do in the control towers, where we need smart people. We should use some of them in the control towers where we were putting people that were actually intellectually deficient. One of the qualifications is you could be intellectually deficient. No, we need smart people.”

“Some are not young,” the 78-year-old Trump added about the guys he’s never seen. “Some are not young at all. … Maybe I'll do it tomorrow.”

Sure, and if planes start crashing we can all take comfort in knowing that at least nobody in charge is woke.

When WIRED asked a White House official about Trump’s suggestion, he or she attacked the outlet for taking the comments of a U.S. president seriously:

“Lmfao no,” the White House official told WIRED in a text message. “You guys need to learn how to cover him. He was making the point that smart bright people need to be ATC’s [sic.].”

No, he wasn’t. Trump was spouting off unconsidered thoughts in order to support his billionaire benefactor and boss, President Musk. We all heard it.