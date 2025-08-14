Lisa Kudrow Inadvertently Channels A Certain MAGA Press Flack

The interesting thing is, she didn't know Karoline Leavitt existed when she did it!
By Susie MadrakAugust 14, 2025

Lisa Kudrow caught the delighted attention of fans this week when an old video of her parodying a MAGA “non-official spokesperson” resurfaced online. And I have to admit, it's a timeless work of art! Via the Daily Beast:

Social media users were quick to point out that the Friends star’s 2020 impersonation of a Trump representative sounds shockingly similar to his 2025 press secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

The clip was from the Netflix political mockumentary Death to 2020, which was produced and written by Black Mirror creator Charlie Booker and his collaborator Annabel Jones.

In the scene, Kudrow’s character has blonde hair and a know-it-all expression. She dons a blazer and a pearl necklace.

“The whole impeachment thing was baseless, okay,” she says in the video, playing a fictional Trump aide named Jeanetta Grace Susan. “So the Democrats claim that Trump pressured Ukraine into digging up dirt on the Biden family, and their only real evidence of that is a transcript of him doing it.”

She makes air quotes around the word “evidence” to suggest just how ludicrous it is.

Yes, Kudrow captures Trump's tactic, built on the repetition of lie, deny, deflect, insult, and project perfectly.

Lisa reminds us too that we must remain clear-headed that we are not only in a fight to save America's democracy, but to live in a country premised on Truth and NOT the BIG Lie.

Moose 'n Squirrel (@unlikelysuperheros.bsky.social) 2025-08-11T01:42:25.861Z

JFC. In 2008 the reality/satire line was blurred by Tina Fey and Sarah Palin. Now its all gaslighting all the time at every point by MAGA and there's no substantive difference. And old media just plays along in the interest of balance and self-preservation.
And damnit, Lisa Kudrow rules.

(@anericgage.bsky.social) 2025-08-08T05:40:34.018Z

I think that Elle Fanning would make an amazing Karoline Leavitt! Sure, Lisa Kudrow would be awesome, but ELLE FANNING! She could nail it. Just my humble opinion....😬

Charmaine Getchell (@charlee70.bsky.social) 2025-08-14T04:46:20.559Z

