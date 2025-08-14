Lisa Kudrow Inadvertently Channels A Certain MAGA Press Flack

Lisa Kudrow caught the delighted attention of fans this week when an old video of her parodying a MAGA “non-official spokesperson” resurfaced online. And I have to admit, it's a timeless work of art! Via the Daily Beast:



Social media users were quick to point out that the Friends star’s 2020 impersonation of a Trump representative sounds shockingly similar to his 2025 press secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

The clip was from the Netflix political mockumentary Death to 2020, which was produced and written by Black Mirror creator Charlie Booker and his collaborator Annabel Jones.

In the scene, Kudrow’s character has blonde hair and a know-it-all expression. She dons a blazer and a pearl necklace.

“The whole impeachment thing was baseless, okay,” she says in the video, playing a fictional Trump aide named Jeanetta Grace Susan. “So the Democrats claim that Trump pressured Ukraine into digging up dirt on the Biden family, and their only real evidence of that is a transcript of him doing it.”

She makes air quotes around the word “evidence” to suggest just how ludicrous it is.