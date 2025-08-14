Mike’s Blog Roundup

Jamie Lee Curtis in the Criterion Closet
By Steve in ManhattanAugust 14, 2025

David Rothkopf - Trump’s flex of brute force is terrifying;

emptywheel - what price would Trump demand to sell out Ukraine?

Joe.My.God. - Trump orders Smithsonian to get rid of “woke” exhibits;

No More Mr. Nice Blog - usual Democratic strategy leads to usual results;

Slacktivist - got an A on my 6th-grade Bible class midterm.

Malcolm Nance (whose books you should read) is calling us to arms. New protests incoming.

Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with 'for MBRU' in the subject line).

