Mike’s Blog Roundup

Simon Pegg in the Criterion Closet
By Steve in ManhattanJuly 20, 2025

Crazy Eddie’s Motie News - worriers about lower birthrates on World Population Day are driving me to drink;

Fair and Unbalanced - week of Epstein: harsh questions, inept answers;

Obsidian Wings - the law of the letter;

Seeing the Forest - a blog birthday: hearken back to the first W ‘administration';

The Editorial Board - thank God for MAGA media?

Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with ‘for MBRU' in the subject line).

And if you need a primer on what bravery and patriotism looks like, watch Stephen Colbert at the 2006 White House Correpondents Dinner.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon