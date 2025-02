Jamie Raskin gave a fiery speech on the streets of DC about unofficial President Elon Musk's illegal and disgusting takeover of the Treasury Department and his shuttering (illegally) of many agencies, including USAID.

We need more of this!

Take to the streets, get in front of cameras, get these clips on mainstream media. Let the people see what is going on! Let the people see that Democrats ARE fighting back!

WHEN WE FIGHT, WE AT LEAST HAVE A CHANCE.