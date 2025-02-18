Elmo And His Minions Are 'Auditing' NASA -- And His Own Contracts

Do you suppose he'll recommend outsourcing to his own company?
By Susie MadrakFebruary 18, 2025

The DOGE Commission is doing what Musk calls an "audit" of NASA's spending (but of course it's nothing like an actual audit.) Particular attention will be paid to the lunar landing program and SpaceX contracts worth $15 billion. Via MSN.com:

The department is paying particular attention to the Artemis project, which was set up to lead another trip to the moon.

The Artemis program was launched during President Donald Trump’s first term and has experienced cost overruns and delays. The program has flown only one mission since launch and due to delays, it postponed the first crewed lunar landing to 2027.

The program has faced heavy criticism from several organizations and individuals, including the CEO of SpaceX and DOGE leader, Elon Musk. Ironically, SpaceX plays a key role in Artemis and has a multibillion-dollar contract to build a lunar lander.

An hourly reminder that DOGE is not about Elon Musk cutting government money waste, it is about wasting more government money on Elon Musk.

Here is Elon cutting NASA, a government agency that his private company competes with for federal funding.

They aren't even bothering to hide the corruption.

Mrs. Betty Bowers (@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social) 2025-02-17T03:40:17.722Z

DOGE is tearing its way through the US government, and NASA will not be spared.

Elon Musk says he wants the agency to focus on Mars, but more than anything he wants to sideline traditional aerospace contractors so SpaceX gets even more money and power over the US space program.

Paris Marx (@parismarx.com) 2025-02-14T20:36:51.971Z

NASA, I will remind you, is <0.5% of the US budget. LESS THAN ZERO POINT FIVE PERCENT.

This is like trying to save disk space by deleting a text file when you've got a gigabytes of music you'll never listen to.

More proof that what Musk and DOGE are doing is a lie.

Phil Plait (@philplait.bsky.social) 2025-02-12T16:25:41.884Z

Discussion

