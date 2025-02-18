Elmo And His Minions Are 'Auditing' NASA -- And His Own Contracts

The DOGE Commission is doing what Musk calls an "audit" of NASA's spending (but of course it's nothing like an actual audit.) Particular attention will be paid to the lunar landing program and SpaceX contracts worth $15 billion. Via MSN.com:

The department is paying particular attention to the Artemis project, which was set up to lead another trip to the moon.

The Artemis program was launched during President Donald Trump’s first term and has experienced cost overruns and delays. The program has flown only one mission since launch and due to delays, it postponed the first crewed lunar landing to 2027.

The program has faced heavy criticism from several organizations and individuals, including the CEO of SpaceX and DOGE leader, Elon Musk. Ironically, SpaceX plays a key role in Artemis and has a multibillion-dollar contract to build a lunar lander.