Senators Flooded With Furious Phone Calls About DOGE And Musk

Sen. Lisa Murkowski said the Senate’s phones were receiving 1,600 calls each minute, compared with the usual 40 calls per minute.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 8, 2025

The national mood? Angry. In addition to showing up at state capitols across the country, voters flooded the phone lines at the U.S. Capitol this week, many of them asking questions about billionaire Elon Musk “feeding USAID into the wood chipper” and his access to government IT systems. Keep up the good trouble! Via the Washington Post:

Senators’ phone systems have been overloaded, lawmakers said, with some voters unable to get through to leave a message. The outpouring of complaints and confusion has put pressure on lawmakers to find out more about Musk’s project, heightening tensions between the billionaire tech mogul and the government.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said the Senate’s phones were receiving 1,600 calls each minute, compared with the usual 40 calls per minute. Many of the calls she’s been receiving are from people concerned about U.S. DOGE Service employees having broad access to government systems and sensitive information. The callers are asking whether their information is compromised and about why there isn’t more transparency about what is happening, she said.

“It’s asking for a lot of clarification,” Murkowski said, noting that Alaska has a high concentration of federal workers.

“It is a deluge on DOGE,” said Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minnesota). “Truly our office has gotten more phone calls on Elon Musk and what the heck he’s doing mucking around in federal government than I think anything we’ve gotten in years. … People are really angry.”

Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) said he’s been hearing from constituents “constantly” on DOGE and Musk. “We can hardly answer the phones fast enough. It’s a combination of fear, confusion and heartbreak, because of the importance of some of these programs.”

Keep pushing! 202-224-3121

Discussion

