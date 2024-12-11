Billionaire Elon Musk Calls Homelessness ‘A Lie’

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man (and a likely illegal immigrant), apparently thinks that homeless people have too much money.

Even if what Musk says is true, did you notice that the guy who thinks he’s king of the U.S. said nothing about how to solve the problem of either drug addiction or mental illness? Or that he has even studied it? That’s probably because he doesn’t want to do any of the above. More likely, he wants to demonize the homeless as undeserving of government funds so that he and his fat cat “DOGE brother,” Vivek Ramaswamy, can justify cutting them or doing away with government help altogether.

It's all in service to Trump's plan to “Make billionaires richer by cutting services to the rest of us."

When Trump says he wants to “make America great again,” what he really means is “make America an oligarchy again.” I hope his voters wake up to that ASAP.