Billionaire Elon Musk Calls Homelessness ‘A Lie’

Sounds like an excuse to cut more money from social services so that he and his fellow billionaires can get a bigger tax break.
Billionaire Elon Musk Calls Homelessness ‘A Lie’
Credit: JD Lasica from Pleasonton, CA, US, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
By NewsHound EllenDecember 11, 2024

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man (and a likely illegal immigrant), apparently thinks that homeless people have too much money.

World’s richest man believes homelessness is a “propaganda”

Judd Legum (@juddlegum.bsky.social) 2024-12-10T15:14:11.840Z

Even if what Musk says is true, did you notice that the guy who thinks he’s king of the U.S. said nothing about how to solve the problem of either drug addiction or mental illness? Or that he has even studied it? That’s probably because he doesn’t want to do any of the above. More likely, he wants to demonize the homeless as undeserving of government funds so that he and his fat cat “DOGE brother,” Vivek Ramaswamy, can justify cutting them or doing away with government help altogether.

It's all in service to Trump's plan to “Make billionaires richer by cutting services to the rest of us."

When Trump says he wants to “make America great again,” what he really means is “make America an oligarchy again.” I hope his voters wake up to that ASAP.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon