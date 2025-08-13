Trump's Economy Is So Bad, He's Cancelling Monthly Jobs Numbers

Trump's job creation is so bad that he wants the BLS to issue a jobs report quarterly instead of monthly, as if that's gonna help.
By John AmatoAugust 13, 2025

During Tuesday's White House press briefing, AI Press Bot Karoline Levitt said Trump may dump the monthly jobs report and issue it quarterly instead.

This is laughable even for the demented baby. Trump is the only person claiming the BLS reports are fixed against him with a flawed methodology. Hence, hiring a person like Antoni is a ridiculously transparent attempt to cover up Trump's horrific job creation economy.

Every economist and Wall Street analyst understands the methodology behind the BLS data collection methodology, but with his yo-yo tariffs, creating good US jobs is not happening.

REPORTER: I know you said earlier the hope is to maintain monthly job reports, but the President's new nominee for BLS, Commissioner E.J. Antoni, recently told Fox Business that the BLS should suspend issuing monthly job reports and only issue quarterly reports until the jobs data methodology is corrected. So, does the President disagree with that assessment that his nominee has said there, or is suspending these monthly job reports a real option?

LEAVITT: I think he floated the idea of possibly suspending until they can get the data and the methodology in order.

And this President wants to ensure that the BLS, again, is putting out accurate and honest data that the American people can trust.

Since you brought up the new commissioner, he holds a master's and a doctor's [doctorate? Come on, Karoline.] degree in economics from Northern Illinois University.

He's the chief economist in the Heritage Foundation's Center for the Federal Budget.

Leavitt's answer is ridiculous. The idea that Antoni just floated is an absurd response. Instead of directly saying yes or no, the bot rattled off Antoni's Heritage resume.

It's irrelevant when what he wants to do away with Social Security.

Whenever a far-right Trump supporter comes up with a harebrained idea to undermine the US Constitution and the like, Trump usually implements it.

