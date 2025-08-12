Trump Names Heritage Hack As New Chief Of Labor Statistics

You'll never guess who the Orange Blob came up with to run the Bureau of Labor Statistics! Ah, come on, it's not even hard. Via CNBC:

It's E.J. Antoni, who will replace Erika McEntarfer, who Trump fired as BLS commissioner on Aug. 1, after accusing her of manipulating jobs report data that made him look bad.

Antoni is the chief "economist" at the conservative Heritage Foundation and has been a longtime critic of the BLS. (Because, as we know, the job of Heritage is to make the Giant Man Baby feel good about himself. So he already understands what the real job is!)

Oh, and Steve Bannon has been pushing him for the job.