Trump Names Heritage Hack As New Chief Of Labor Statistics

You'll never guess who the Orange Blob came up with to run the Bureau of Labor Statistics! Ah, come on, it's not even hard. Via CNBC:
It's E.J. Antoni, who will replace Erika McEntarfer, who Trump fired as BLS commissioner on Aug. 1, after accusing her of manipulating jobs report data that made him look bad.
Antoni is the chief "economist" at the conservative Heritage Foundation and has been a longtime critic of the BLS. (Because, as we know, the job of Heritage is to make the Giant Man Baby feel good about himself. So he already understands what the real job is!)
Oh, and Steve Bannon has been pushing him for the job.
"I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Highly Respected Economist, Dr. E.J. Antoni, as the next Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Monday evening.
"Our Economy is booming, and E.J. will ensure that the Numbers released are HONEST and ACCURATE," Trump wrote. "I know E.J. Antoni will do an incredible job in this new role. Congratulations E.J.!"
The Senate would have to confirm Antoni's nomination for him to take over BLS, which is a division of the Labor Department.