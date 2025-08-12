Trump Names Heritage Hack As New Chief Of Labor Statistics

He can't handle the truth!
By Susie MadrakAugust 12, 2025

You'll never guess who the Orange Blob came up with to run the Bureau of Labor Statistics! Ah, come on, it's not even hard. Via CNBC:

It's E.J. Antoni, who will replace Erika McEntarfer, who Trump fired as BLS commissioner on Aug. 1, after accusing her of manipulating jobs report data that made him look bad.

Antoni is the chief "economist" at the conservative Heritage Foundation and has been a longtime critic of the BLS. (Because, as we know, the job of Heritage is to make the Giant Man Baby feel good about himself. So he already understands what the real job is!)

Oh, and Steve Bannon has been pushing him for the job.

"I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Highly Respected Economist, Dr. E.J. Antoni, as the next Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Monday evening.

"Our Economy is booming, and E.J. will ensure that the Numbers released are HONEST and ACCURATE," Trump wrote. "I know E.J. Antoni will do an incredible job in this new role. Congratulations E.J.!"

The Senate would have to confirm Antoni's nomination for him to take over BLS, which is a division of the Labor Department.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon