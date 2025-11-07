Trump Will Not Release New Employment Report

Trump is trying to black out every negative report about his administration
Trump Will Not Release New Employment Report
Maybe Trump could photoshop a report from the 1950s. Credit: Flickr
By John AmatoNovember 7, 2025

The blackout continues on the US jobs report for the second straight month as the US Labor Department will not publish its very important employment data.

Reuters is reporting:

The U.S. Labor Department on Friday will not publish its closely watched employment report for an unprecedented second straight month as the government remains shut, and fears are mounting that October's report might not be released when full operations resume. The longest shutdown on record, now in its second month, has led to a government data blackout, making it difficult for policymakers, investors, economists, and ordinary Americans to get a clear view of the economy. Though private institutions have stepped in with alternative data sources, economists have cautioned these are more limited in scope and could never replace government-issued statistics.

Is this another reason Trump is refusing to open the government?

Trump has been attacking the Bureau of Labor Statistics over his awful job creation, and in September, fired Erika McEntarfer, the Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, for reporting actual data.

Even if the government were open, I doubt Trump would allow the information to be published, since his polling on the economy is at an all-time low.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon