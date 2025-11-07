Trump Will Not Release New Employment Report

The blackout continues on the US jobs report for the second straight month as the US Labor Department will not publish its very important employment data.

Reuters is reporting:

The U.S. Labor Department on Friday will not publish its closely watched employment report for an unprecedented second straight month as the government remains shut, and fears are mounting that October's report might not be released when full operations resume. The longest shutdown on record, now in its second month, has led to a government data blackout, making it difficult for policymakers, investors, economists, and ordinary Americans to get a clear view of the economy. Though private institutions have stepped in with alternative data sources, economists have cautioned these are more limited in scope and could never replace government-issued statistics.

Is this another reason Trump is refusing to open the government?

Trump has been attacking the Bureau of Labor Statistics over his awful job creation, and in September, fired Erika McEntarfer, the Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, for reporting actual data.

Even if the government were open, I doubt Trump would allow the information to be published, since his polling on the economy is at an all-time low.