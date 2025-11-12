Trump Administration: Still No Economic Data Will Be Released

NEC Director Kevin Hassett told CNBC that has no idea when the Trump administration will be able to release any economic data, especially with the government shutdown.

Trump's economic record and jobs reports have been terrible so he's been attacking those responsible for reporting it.

In August, Trump fired Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner Erika McEntarfer, because she gave accurate information to the press. Trump claimed the data was rigged which was ridiculous. The paranoid delusions and excuses are commonplace for Demented Donald.

Hassett said this with his smiling, goofball face.

HOST: When do we get the economic data releases? We're craving data, especially those numbers on jobs. HASSETT: Yeah, you know, I haven't been briefed on that yet because there's been quite a lot of disruption because of this terrible shutdown. And so, for example, I've been told that some of the surveys were never actually completed. So we'll never perhaps even know what happened in that month. And so we're going to be staring a little bit in cloudy, cloudy weather for a while until we get the data agencies back up.

Rest assured, Trump knows what that data was. This is what Trump hopes for. No data being released means no backlash from terrible jobs reports and economic data.

Using the government shutdown as an excuse is par for the course for the Trump administration.

CNBC: When do you we get the economic data releases? We're craving data, especially on jobs HASSETT: We're gonna be staring a little bit in cloudy weather for a while until we get the data agencies back up — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-11-11T16:07:21.098Z

Here's more stupidity flowing from the mouth of Hassett:

HASSETT: We're comfortable that inflation has come way down QUINTANILLA: Even though it's been increasing for 5 straight months? HASSETT: Well I guess there's ups and downs and seasonals — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-11-11T16:13:14.220Z