Overworked DOJ Lawyer Snaps, Suggests Judge Hold Her In Contempt

Judge Jerry Blackwell asked why the administration wasn't complying with court orders.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 4, 2026

After a judge asked her why the Trump administration wasn't complying with court orders to release Minnesota migrants, Justice Department lawyer Julie Le responded that the “system sucks” and “this job sucks”. In fact, she suggested that he hold her in contempt of court so she could get 24 hours of sleep, according to people at the hearing.

The hearing in front of Judge Jerry Blackwell in St. Paul, Minn. involved five separate cases brought by immigrants challenging the lawfulness of their detentions.

This incident is just one sign that government lawyers are struggling to handle the logistical fallout of President Trump’s immigration crackdown in the Twin Cities.

Le said she had only been in the office a matter of weeks and was having trouble getting into her Justice Department email to coordinate the response to court orders, according to someone in the courtroom. The court’s public docket showed Le listed as a lawyer in 88 cases, all filed since Jan. 8.

More than 500 habeas petitions have been filed there in the eight weeks since the administration’s immigration efforts began.

According to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, more than 40 assistant U.S. attorneys have quit or retired, bringing total staffing in the criminal division to fewer than 20 attorneys, according to an analysis of the office’s staffing totals.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon