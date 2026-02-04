Trump Launches Misogynist Attack On CNN's Kaitlan Collins

When CNN's Kaitlin Collins pushed him on the Epstein files, Trump had a temper tantrum aimed at the CNN reporter, exposing his misogyny, hatred and addled brain by complaining she never smiles, calling her the worst reporter and generally railing at her.

After signing legislation ending the partial shutdown of the government, Trump took some questions from reporters. He tried to downplay his involvement with Epstein, instead moronically claiming the files were a Democrat problem only.

This is when Kaitlin Collins dug in. Trump looked at her and asked," What do you want?," not happy to have a competent reporter in his vicinity. He was nasty from the get-go.

When Collins demolished his lies about Democrats and reported that both Elon Musk and Howard Lutnick were in the files, his fuse was lit.

She asked if he read the recent document dump and he said no, but claimed those two MEN are fine.

Collins continued asking about redactions and and didn't stop prodding which prompted him to blow up, because he is a child who doesn't want to be confronted about his lies.

TRUMP: I think it's really time for the country to get on to something else, really. Now that nothing came out about me, other than it was a conspiracy against me, literally, by Epstein and other people. But I think it's time now for the country to maybe get on to something else -- COLLINS: -- But what would you say to people who feel like they haven't gotten justice, Mr. President? TRUMP: Something that people care about. Trump got angry: What did you say...? COLLINS: What would you say to the survivors who feel like they haven't gotten justice? TRUMP: You are the worst reporter. CNN has no ratings because of people like you. You know, she's a young woman. I don't think I've ever seen you smile. I've known you for 10 years. I don't think I've ever seen a smile on your face. You know why you're not smiling? Because you know you're not telling the truth. And you're a very dishonest organization, and they should be ashamed of you.

Women journalists and reporters are supposed to smile at all times or they will be damned to hell!

And it would be better if they were blonde or dyed their hair appropriately. And had soft, kittenlike voices, of course.

Asking for justice for the women who suffered at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein was a bridge too far for Trump.

He is a petty, evil man.

Kaitlin Collins was unflappable. Good on her.

Every reporter who came after her should have asked her questions until he gave answers, but there are too many cowards in the DC press pool for that to happen.