Donald Wishes Women Would Just Make Up Their Damn Minds

After signing legislation to reopen the government, Trump became annoyed about victims of Jeffrey Epstein complaining that too much of their interviews were redacted. Like the child he is, he whined that women also said they released too much.

Trump's misogyny came into play and it was apparent Trump did not want to discuss Epstein any longer and with his answer it was as if he said under his breath, "I wish these women would make up their fucking minds."

COLLINS: A lot of women who are survivors of Epstein's are unhappy with those redactions that came out. Some of the entire witness interviews are totally blacked out. Do you think that they should be more transparent? TRUMP: Well, they're also unhappy with the fact that they thought they released too much. I heard that. And you tell me something else. I think it's really time for the country to get on to something else, really.

Donald Trump cares about the victims of Jeffrey Epstein as much as anyone cares about the positives of getting gonorrhea.

I'm sure if he was at Mar-A-Lago, Trump would have turned to Howard Lutnick and said,"Women: can't live with them, can't live without them."

"You know I made that quote up. Me. Nobody had ever heard that before," Trump would say. Lutnick would agree and call Demented Donald a genius. .

What a horrible man.