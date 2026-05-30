Shut Up, John Roberts: A Supreme Court Corruption Rant

Folks, you know the deal. We have an illegitimate POTUS. A convicted felon, adjudicated rapist, Putin-fluffing traitor. Lost the popular vote by nearly 3MM his first run even as Russia helped him. The second run his margin was historically puny and real questions remain about voting machine vulnerabilities and sketchy Trump/Musk claims.

And we know Russia called in bomb threats to Democratic polling locations. There were Democratic voter purges by GOP Secretaries of State in GA, FL, OH, etc. The FoxNews-ish right-wing + corporate media affect. Sadly, Democratic meekness in standing up to all of this.

Congress is illegitimate. Republicans probably owe 15-20 seats to gerrymandering. There are the voter purges. And the billionaire predators like Musk, who spent $300MM on the '24 election, something that would've made the Founders puke and only made possible by perhaps the biggest set of villains: The 6 Republicans in robes, or flaccid fascists, on SCOTUS. 2 due to stolen seats.

You'd think that'd make them a bit more circumspect. Nope! Even pretend-moderate Roberts, who whines about how people see him as "political" (uh huh) as his wife pockets $20MM a year for "consulting" for lawyers who may have cases in front of him. Clarence Thomas, a one man corruption spree, Alito, sadistic traitor who likes taking $100,000 flights for $100,000 less than that. Gorsuch with the great inflated land sales to those with court business. I could go on. But I got sick of writing about it. So I ranted about it.

Here's my rant on the cretins, from YouTube & Substack. Call it a rant with facts. And, yes, I go off.