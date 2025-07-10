SCOTUS Shadow Docket Proves They Work For Trump

Political Science Professor Adam Bonica prepared a chart (see below) that is worth at least a thousand words. He accompanied it with the explainer, “When lower courts blocked Trump admin policies, SCOTUS intervened on an emergency basis to lift those orders in 77% of cases. For the Biden administration, that number was 0%.
Even worse, Bonica points out that all the nationwide injunctions blocking Biden administration policies were issued by Republican-appointed judges. Those blocking the Trump adminisration were issued by a bipartisan set of judges.
The MAGA Supreme Court is not calling “balls and strikes,” as Chief Justice John Roberts claims. It’s a huge majority of “balls” for the Republican felon and 100% strikes for his Democratic predecessor.