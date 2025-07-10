SCOTUS Shadow Docket Proves They Work For Trump

There’s no longer any doubt that the country’s highest court favors the felonious insurrectionist p*ssy grabber.
Credit: Fred Schilling, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
By NewsHound EllenJuly 10, 2025

Political Science Professor Adam Bonica prepared a chart (see below) that is worth at least a thousand words. He accompanied it with the explainer, “When lower courts blocked Trump admin policies, SCOTUS intervened on an emergency basis to lift those orders in 77% of cases. For the Biden administration, that number was 0%.

Even worse, Bonica points out that all the nationwide injunctions blocking Biden administration policies were issued by Republican-appointed judges. Those blocking the Trump adminisration were issued by a bipartisan set of judges.

The MAGA Supreme Court is not calling “balls and strikes,” as Chief Justice John Roberts claims. It’s a huge majority of “balls” for the Republican felon and 100% strikes for his Democratic predecessor.

The Supreme Court’s “shadow docket” has cast very different shadows depending on which party holds the White House.

When lower courts blocked Trump admin policies, SCOTUS intervened on an emergency basis to lift those orders in 77% of cases.

For the Biden administration, that number was 0%.

Adam Bonica (@adambonica.bsky.social) 2025-07-09T18:13:00.590Z

I should add that during the Biden administration, every nationwide injunction blocking White House policies was issued by a Republican-appointed judge. In contrast, the injunctions against the Trump administration have come from a bipartisan set of judges.

Adam Bonica (@adambonica.bsky.social) 2025-07-09T18:13:00.591Z

Discussion

