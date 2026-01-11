Donnie Draft Dodger ‘Seriously Considering’ Attacking Iran - To Protect Protesters

Just days after Donald Trump made up a reason to give his own goons a stamp of approval for shooting and killing unarmed American protester Renee Nicole Good, he’s threatening to bomb Iran if they are not respectful enough to protesters. Really.

Via The New York Times:

Mr. Trump has not made a final decision, but the officials said he was seriously considering authorizing a strike in response to the Iranian regime’s efforts to suppress demonstrations set off by widespread economic grievances. The president has been presented with a range of options, including strikes on nonmilitary sites in Tehran, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss confidential conversations. Asked about planning for potential strikes, the White House referred to Mr. Trump’s public comments and social media posts in recent days. “Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before,” Mr. Trump wrote on social media on Saturday. “The USA stands ready to help!!!”

It feels like there is no end to the list of countries “pro-life” Trump has threatened to invade or attack recently. In addition to the actual invasion and attack of Venezuela, the Trump regime has threatened Cuba, Greenland, Columbia and Mexico. Did I leave out any country?

In between nap times, Donnie Draft Dodger has been on a bombing spree around the world ever since he conned his way back into the White House. The Times article reminds that besides Venezuela and a previous attack on Iran, Trump and Secretary Signalgate Hegseth have also “dropped bombs or fired missiles in Syria, Yemen, Somalia and Nigeria.” No wonder Trump wants to change the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War.

But I haven’t heard a word come out of his mouth about working on reducing health insurance or other costs for Americans here at home.