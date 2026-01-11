Donnie Draft Dodger ‘Seriously Considering’ Attacking Iran - To Protect Protesters

It would be funny if it weren’t so deadly serious.
Donnie Draft Dodger ‘Seriously Considering’ Attacking Iran - To Protect Protesters
Credit: DonkeyHotey, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
By NewsHound EllenJanuary 11, 2026

Just days after Donald Trump made up a reason to give his own goons a stamp of approval for shooting and killing unarmed American protester Renee Nicole Good, he’s threatening to bomb Iran if they are not respectful enough to protesters. Really.

Via The New York Times:

Mr. Trump has not made a final decision, but the officials said he was seriously considering authorizing a strike in response to the Iranian regime’s efforts to suppress demonstrations set off by widespread economic grievances. The president has been presented with a range of options, including strikes on nonmilitary sites in Tehran, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss confidential conversations.

Asked about planning for potential strikes, the White House referred to Mr. Trump’s public comments and social media posts in recent days.

“Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before,” Mr. Trump wrote on social media on Saturday. “The USA stands ready to help!!!”

It feels like there is no end to the list of countries “pro-life” Trump has threatened to invade or attack recently. In addition to the actual invasion and attack of Venezuela, the Trump regime has threatened Cuba, Greenland, Columbia and Mexico. Did I leave out any country?

In between nap times, Donnie Draft Dodger has been on a bombing spree around the world ever since he conned his way back into the White House. The Times article reminds that besides Venezuela and a previous attack on Iran, Trump and Secretary Signalgate Hegseth have also “dropped bombs or fired missiles in Syria, Yemen, Somalia and Nigeria.” No wonder Trump wants to change the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War.

But I haven’t heard a word come out of his mouth about working on reducing health insurance or other costs for Americans here at home.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon