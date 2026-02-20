Why Is Tucker Carlson Having Delusions Of Persecution?

When everyone says it didn't happen, Tucker, maybe it's you!
By Susie MadrakFebruary 20, 2026

Tucker Carlson is being ratioed relentlessly since his story about being mistreated at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel has been debunked.

On Wednesday, the Daily Mail published 'Tucker Carlson ‘DETAINED’ in Israel: Journalist ‘dragged into interrogation room’ as explosive interview sparks diplomatic firestorm.”

“Men who identified themselves as airport security took our passports, hauled our executive producer into a side room and then demanded to know what we spoke to Ambassador [Mike] Huckabee about,” Carlson told (former Daily Caller) reporter Phillip Nieto.

Sounds like he just made it up. I can't imagine why -- maybe one of the demons he keeps talking about did it?

