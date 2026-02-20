Why Is Tucker Carlson Having Delusions Of Persecution?

Tucker Carlson is being ratioed relentlessly since his story about being mistreated at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel has been debunked.

On Wednesday, the Daily Mail published 'Tucker Carlson ‘DETAINED’ in Israel: Journalist ‘dragged into interrogation room’ as explosive interview sparks diplomatic firestorm.”

“Men who identified themselves as airport security took our passports, hauled our executive producer into a side room and then demanded to know what we spoke to Ambassador [Mike] Huckabee about,” Carlson told (former Daily Caller) reporter Phillip Nieto.

Sounds like he just made it up. I can't imagine why -- maybe one of the demons he keeps talking about did it?

I love that Tucker Carlson leaked a dramatized and ridiculous version of events that happened to him in Israel to the Daily Mail like a d-list reality tv star. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 19, 2026

For those keeping score on the Tucker Smollet hoax, we now have:



🔸️The U.S. embassy saying Tucker's lying

🔸️Israel's Airport Authority saying he's lying

🔸️Security footage showing he's lying



This scandal should be dominating conservative media. So why isn't it? pic.twitter.com/yb6NnQGJuh — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) February 19, 2026