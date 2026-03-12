One Size Fits None: Trump's $145 Florsheims Become A MAGA Humiliation

Donald Trump has become absolutely infatuated with Florsheim shoes, which is owned by Weyco Group Inc, a company based in Glendale, Wisconsin. Trump is so in love with Florsheim that he has purchased a pair of the $145 loafers for cabinet members, lawmakers, advisors, and others.

True to form, Trump would just order the shoes without knowing people's shoe size, so Little Marco looks like he's wearing clown shoes:

Despite how poorly the shoes might fit, all of the sychophants Trump surrounds himself with are afraid not to wear them.

Because Weyco makes its shoes overseas and ships them to the United States, they have been subject to millions of dollars of tariff taxes, which the company has charged about 10% to cover the additional cost.

Savor the irony that Trump is getting screwed by his own tariffs, but try to ignore the fact that he is so addle-brained that he probably doesn't realize it.

That is FAFO number one. FAFO number two is the fact that Weyco is suing Trump to be recompensed for what they paid for the tariffs. Not only are they suing, but they are making it directly after him:

Weyco's tariffs lawsuit, filed Dec. 1 with the U.S. Court of International Trade, differs from similar suits filed by other Wisconsin companies by featuring passages targeting Trump. That includes referring to Trump's "unprecedented power grab" by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to levy tariffs, which the Supreme Court barred in a Feb. 20 decision. Weyco's suit says Trump was claiming authority to "unilaterally levy tariffs on goods imported from any and every country in the world, at any rate, calculated via any methodology — or mere caprice — immediately, with no notice, or public comment, or phase- in, or delay in implementation, despite massive economic impacts that are likely to do severe damage to the global economy."

Companies that passed the cost on to their customers should not get recompensation for the tariffs, unless they explicitly state they will be passing any money they might get awarded on to their customers as well.

But that also does not diminish my enjoyment of seeing Trump being FAFOed twice by his own tariffs.