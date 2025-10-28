GRINCH: Christmas Festival Canceled Due To Trump's Tariffs

Donald Trump is officially the Grinch Who Stole Christmas (due to his tariffs!).

An annual Christmas celebration in Rhinebeck, New York has officially been cancelled due to Donald Trump's tariffs. The Hudson Valley event cannot go on due to rising costs that organizers have directly blamed on tariffs being passed on to consumers.

The committee organizing the event said that they had financial difficulties and rising costs associated with items they need to sell to raise funds. Those items, many of are made in India and China, have TRIPLED in price, making them "unaffordable" for people to buy to support the festival.

The funds raised from those sales account for 20% of the festival's budget. There is also a concern about the items being held up in customs, therefore unable to even make it here for the festival. There was also an issue related to grant funding.

Twenty six years of celebrations have ended - due to one person ---> DONALD TRUMP and his War on Christmas!

The festival coordinator, Jeanne Fleming, stated that “It is hard to believe that something as unique and beloved as Sinterklaas could fall casualty to a lack of money — but that is the case."

The festival honors Sinterklaas, a historic Dutch figure who was the influence for the current Santa Claus.

