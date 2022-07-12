Trump Rally In N.C. Canceled Due To Captain Cheeto Having To Testify In New York

Foiled AGAIN!
Trump Rally In N.C. Canceled Due To Captain Cheeto Having To Testify In New York
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardJuly 12, 2022

Donald Trump and a host of MAGA swamp creatures have had to cancel their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro, N.C., because Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday as part of a probe by the New York attorney general into the former President's finances.

That's quite a sentence, but Trump is that kind of a guy. When Trump called Hillary Clinton "crooked," it was a case of projection. This guy is as crooked as a dog's hind leg.

Via The News & Observer:

The American Freedom Tour had announced in May appearances in Greensboro by Trump, Trump Jr., television news personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, former New York state judge Jeanine Pirro, Pinal County (Arizona) Sheriff Mark Lamb and political commentator Dinesh D'Souza.

The American Freedom Tour did not publicize that the event would no longer take place Friday but quietly removed it from its website. Tickets for the event initially sold for $9 to $3,955.

Can you imagine paying nearly $4,000 to see that motley crew of miscreants spew misinformation? Yikes.

"We are very sorry that due to unforeseen circumstances we are rescheduling the American Freedom Tour stop in Greensboro, NC," an email to the outlet stated. "Your ticket may be used at any American Freedom Tour event in America."

Via Axios:

State of play: The former President and his children are slated to appear for testimony starting July 15 until the next week, unless a New York appeals court intervenes, according to the court documents.

Don't forget: New York Attorney General Letitia James said earlier this year that her office's investigation found that the Trump Organization allegedly used "fraudulent and misleading asset valuations to obtain economic benefits."

And Trump is the leader of the Republican party, and they seem OK with all of this. Can you imagine this guy testifying under oath for hours without lying? Yeah, that's not going to happen.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue