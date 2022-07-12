Trump Rally In N.C. Canceled Due To Captain Cheeto Having To Testify In New York

Donald Trump and a host of MAGA swamp creatures have had to cancel their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro, N.C., because Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday as part of a probe by the New York attorney general into the former President's finances.

That's quite a sentence, but Trump is that kind of a guy. When Trump called Hillary Clinton "crooked," it was a case of projection. This guy is as crooked as a dog's hind leg.

Via The News & Observer:

The American Freedom Tour had announced in May appearances in Greensboro by Trump, Trump Jr., television news personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, former New York state judge Jeanine Pirro, Pinal County (Arizona) Sheriff Mark Lamb and political commentator Dinesh D'Souza. The American Freedom Tour did not publicize that the event would no longer take place Friday but quietly removed it from its website. Tickets for the event initially sold for $9 to $3,955.

Can you imagine paying nearly $4,000 to see that motley crew of miscreants spew misinformation? Yikes.

"We are very sorry that due to unforeseen circumstances we are rescheduling the American Freedom Tour stop in Greensboro, NC," an email to the outlet stated. "Your ticket may be used at any American Freedom Tour event in America."

Via Axios:

State of play: The former President and his children are slated to appear for testimony starting July 15 until the next week, unless a New York appeals court intervenes, according to the court documents. Don't forget: New York Attorney General Letitia James said earlier this year that her office's investigation found that the Trump Organization allegedly used "fraudulent and misleading asset valuations to obtain economic benefits."

And Trump is the leader of the Republican party, and they seem OK with all of this. Can you imagine this guy testifying under oath for hours without lying? Yeah, that's not going to happen.