Captain Crazy Pants Calls Kamala An 'Incompetent Lunatic' At Small Venue

The Trump campaign booked a smaller venue in Asheville, NC, with only a maximum seating capacity of 2,431. Just next door is a larger arena with a capacity of 7,200. Interestingly, the felon can't seem to fight Harris on policy issues. Instead, he lied about oil production and the usual fabrications. And then the name-calling began.

Trump told his lackadaisical crowd in the small arena that, among other things, Kamala Harris is an "incompetent lunatic." Harris has an impressive resume, and the felon entered the White House with zero political experience.

Auto insurance is not up by 82%, by the way. I think the increase is about 23%. That still stings, but Trump decided to increase the amount.

"Today, we're being laughed at all over the world," the master of projection said. "You're paying the price for Kamala's liberal extremism at the gas pump, at the grocery counter, and on your mortgage bill, and on many things else."

"How about your car insurance?" he said. "How's that doing? Not too good, right? I saw today it's up like 82 percent."

"We're not going to let this incompetent socialist lunatic keep breaking our economy for four more years," he said of the vice president just after inflation decreased today.

"It will destroy our country," he insisted. "On election day, we're going to tell her that we've had enough, that we can't take it anymore, Kamala."

"You're doing a horrible job," he continued. "You were a terrible attorney general. You were a terrible district attorney. You're the worst vice president in history."

"Kamala, you're fired!" he added. "Get out of here! Go! Get out of here! Get out of here!"

Venue

Did Trump pick the smallest venue he could 🤣🤣 in Asheville!



I can’t wait until VP @KamalaHarris is in Charlotte on Friday, then we will really see people show up in NC and DIVERSITY! pic.twitter.com/0swSJG4C0e — Skyleigh Heinen-Uhrich (@Sky_Lee_1) August 14, 2024

Xitter users poured in:

Ladies and friends of ladies are used to this rhetoric from aging men, calling them incompetent, crazy, and mouthy, especially if their resumes are more impressive than the man lobbing the insults. We see you, Donald.