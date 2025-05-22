'Seems Like Corruption': Tucker Carlson Weighs In On Trump's Middle East Deals

Trump's Middle East deals were scrutinized on Tucker Carlson's podcast with his guest, right-wing influencer Shawn Ryan. The two discussed their thoughts, with Carlson agreeing that the trip "Seems like corruption." Are Carlson and Ryan waking up from the fog? Probably not entirely, but Carlson has a vast audience, so hopefully, others will see Trump's corruption tour for what it is.

“Fuck it, I’m gonna get blasted for this,” Ryan said, “but I see all these negotiations going on in the Middle East, and then I don’t know when these buildings were approved or when these deals got done, but then I also see like, ‘Oh, there’s a brand-new hotel going up in Dubai or Abu Dhabi. And another one going up in Doha.”

“I’m like, ‘Did these just get done also with the deals that just happened over there, or was this earlier?’” Ryan continued. “You would probably know."

Carlson said he didn't know about Trump’s dealings, but Ryan said he thought Carlson was “a lot more on the inside than I am." He said of Trump's Middle East deals, “That stuff kind of worries me.”

“Well, it seems like corruption, yeah,” Carlson said.

Trump's $400 million flying bribe from Qatar was criticized by Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, Ben Shapiro, and Laura Loomer, so maybe the fog is lifting a little bit.