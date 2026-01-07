Gutfeld: Venezuelan Attack Good For America Because 'It Was Our Oil'

Fox continues to play cheerleader for Trump's illegal attack on Venezuela and the potential theft of their oil reserves. Here's one of The Five cohosts, Greg Gutfeld, this Tuesday, parroting Trump and justifying snatching up Maduro and claiming that it "it's our oil."

GUTFELD: But he is like, you can't put him in a box and that forces you to look at every independent action, you know, outside of some high minded principle. It's like, is this thing good for America? Does it allow for a clean exit? When he says we're taking the oil, we can go, wow, that's kind of brash. Yeah, but you know, it's honest. And is that good for America? Well, yeah, it was our oil. I mean, he not only staunched the flow of drugs, he also is getting our oil back. That's what -- I coined this phrase this morning, killing two birds with one stone.

There's no such thing as a "clean exit." It's the Pottery Barn rule, Greg. We broke it and now we own it. And as we already discussed here, it's not clear whether any of the oil companies that Trump is trying to strongarm want to go in there.

I want to see what they've got to say if the country descends into chaos. One thing we can count on is they'll never admit they, or Trump, were wrong about anything.