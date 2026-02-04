Prosecutors Group Meets In D.C. To Strategize Against ICE

A coalition of prosecutors from across the nation are flying to Washington, D.C. this week to develop an action plan for holding the Trump administration accountable amid its ongoing immigration raids, Ex-White House official Miles Taylor reported yesterday.

Those prosecutors are part of the new organization Fight Against Federal Overreach (FAFO -- get it?) first revealed last week at a press conference, established to put together a strategy for holding federal immigration officials accountable for their sometimes violent and arguably unconstitutional actions.

“This week, something unusual is happening in the nation’s capital,” Taylor wrote Tuesday on his Substack “Defiance News.” “Local prosecutors from across the United States are flying to Washington, D.C. for an emergency meeting about a simple idea that shouldn’t be controversial: No federal agent is above the law. Yet the Trump administration will undoubtedly be furious to know the gathering is taking place, as the organizers are readying efforts to hold its agents accountable for misconduct.”

Other founding district attorneys include Mary Moriarty of Minneapolis, Larry Krasner of Philadelphia, Steve Descano of Fairfax, Va., Parisa Dehghani-Tafti of Falls Church and Arlington, Va., Stephanie Morales from Portsmouth, Va., Ramin Fatehi representing Norfolk, Va. and Laura Conover of Pima County, Ariz. They added Dallas County DA John Creuzot this week, for a total of 10.