Chuck Schumer Meets With Trump, Reports Progress With Many Disagreements

Sen. Chuck Schumer emerged from a last ditch meeting with the White House in an effort to resolve their impasse of funding the government and told the press they talked, but have a long way to go.

Schumer said, "We had a long and detailed meeting. We discussed all of the major outstanding issues."

He continued, "We made some progress, but we still have a good number of disagreements. The discussions will continue. Thank you."

Reporters asked if he was going to shutdown the government tonight, but those words should be asked of Trump.

No word on if Trump said "shithole" or "shithouse" and whether Tom Cotton can remember his name.

Ed. Note (Karoli) I hope Schumer brought witnesses with him.