Will Elon Musk's President Cosplay DESTROY Our Democracy?

I'm so f*king tired of unelected President Elon Musk making dangerous, callow, obtuse economic decisions. I don't think I'm alone here.
By Cliff SchecterDecember 20, 2024

I'm so f*king tired of unelected President Elon Musk. I'm tired of him waltzing around Washington like he got one vote. I'm tired of the tool getting up on stages and jumping up in the air like an addled toddler with the self awareness of drywall. And I'm tired of this absolute tool making dangerous, callow, obtuse economic decisions he has no legal right to make. I don't think I'm alone here.

Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter, how many companies does Musk have to defenestrate before we can dispense with the myth he has a clue? His rockets imploding, Cyber trucks that look like 2 toasters humped & reproduced, destroying 80% of Twitter's value while Nazifying the platform as much as an Apartheid broligarch can. Nobody elected him, nobody likes him. He's a clueless, billionaire asshat, the face of the GOP.

And we should make this unelected, obnoxious, billionaire making decisions about our lives in backrooms synonymous with the Republican Party.

*Check out the video! And be sure to subscribe to Cliff's Edge, where we make content like this every day!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon