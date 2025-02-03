Dem Rep At USAID Slices And Dices Elon Musk's Billionaire 'Bullshit'

This is how you do it.
By Conover KennardFebruary 3, 2025

Democrats are finally fighting back after Elon Musk's, the unelected dipshit billionaire shadow President's takeover of the federal government. Democratic members of Congress were denied entry into the US Agency for International Development (USAID) office after Elon Musk and Donald Trump targeted the agency. Still, they rallied outside, and Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts didn't hold back.

"Bullshit coming out of this White House," McGovern said. "This is a brazen attempt by a billionaire who nobody voted for to illegally and unconstitutionally steal from taxpayers so he can give himself a tax break."

"So you want, you want to have a debate on USAID?" McGovern asked. "I'm happy to have that debate in Congress where it belongs. I'm happy to debate that. Congress is elected by the American people to have that debate, not Elon Musk, and we can discuss the fact USAID leads the fight against hunger, poverty, and disease all over the world."

"USAID supports people whose rights are being crushed by their own governments," he continued. "You know who hates USAID? Putin hates USAID. Maybe that's why Musk hates USAID."

"This is an agency that represents the very best of America, and it keeps us safe, and by creating a more stable world, it keeps America safe," he said. "You know, foreign assistance assistance is about 1% of our entire federal budget."

"And maybe before coming after USAID, Republicans should look at all the billions and billions of dollars in tax breaks and subsidies that they give to oligarchs like Elon Musk," he continued. "You want to save some money. Well, let's start there. And while we're at it, hey, pay your fair share of taxes."

"What is happening right now across the government is that an unelected billionaire is trying to gut the government so we can give other billionaires a tax break, and our answer is hell no," the Massachusetts Democrat said. "We live in the United States of America, and as much as Elon Musk and Donald Trump want, this is not a dictatorship, and we will not allow it to become one ever, and we're going to fight, and we're going to win."

Now that's what we've been waiting for. We voted for leadership, not Democrats like Fetterman playing footsie with Donald at Mar-a-Lago. What Musk is doing can't be legal just because Donald says it's OK. I want to sue that motherfucker for getting access to my social security number. But instead, I'm thinking of writing a cookbook on how to eat the rich. Filet of Leon Musk in a cognac cream sauce, anyone?

Drag that dipshit to court to end this madness.

Just now…

The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2025-02-03T19:08:10.298Z

Scenes from a protest outside of USAID today.

Aaron Parnas (@aaronparnas.bsky.social) 2025-02-03T18:20:02.337Z

The protests have started in the USA, a massive gathering outside USAID offices after Elon Musk illegally shutdown USAID.

Impeach Donald Trump.

BladeoftheSun (@bladeofthes.bsky.social) 2025-02-03T19:46:12.444Z

It’s so weird the way Phony Stark has it out for USAID, I wonder why. Could it be THIS!?!?
👇
In the 1980s, USAID was responsible for financing projects that apartheid victims viewed as critical in promoting social, political, and economic change through peaceful means.

JoJoFromJerz (@jojofromjerz.bsky.social) 2025-02-03T15:14:50.957Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon