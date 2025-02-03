Dem Rep At USAID Slices And Dices Elon Musk's Billionaire 'Bullshit'

Democrats are finally fighting back after Elon Musk's, the unelected dipshit billionaire shadow President's takeover of the federal government. Democratic members of Congress were denied entry into the US Agency for International Development (USAID) office after Elon Musk and Donald Trump targeted the agency. Still, they rallied outside, and Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts didn't hold back.

"Bullshit coming out of this White House," McGovern said. "This is a brazen attempt by a billionaire who nobody voted for to illegally and unconstitutionally steal from taxpayers so he can give himself a tax break."

"So you want, you want to have a debate on USAID?" McGovern asked. "I'm happy to have that debate in Congress where it belongs. I'm happy to debate that. Congress is elected by the American people to have that debate, not Elon Musk, and we can discuss the fact USAID leads the fight against hunger, poverty, and disease all over the world."

"USAID supports people whose rights are being crushed by their own governments," he continued. "You know who hates USAID? Putin hates USAID. Maybe that's why Musk hates USAID."

"This is an agency that represents the very best of America, and it keeps us safe, and by creating a more stable world, it keeps America safe," he said. "You know, foreign assistance assistance is about 1% of our entire federal budget."

"And maybe before coming after USAID, Republicans should look at all the billions and billions of dollars in tax breaks and subsidies that they give to oligarchs like Elon Musk," he continued. "You want to save some money. Well, let's start there. And while we're at it, hey, pay your fair share of taxes."

"What is happening right now across the government is that an unelected billionaire is trying to gut the government so we can give other billionaires a tax break, and our answer is hell no," the Massachusetts Democrat said. "We live in the United States of America, and as much as Elon Musk and Donald Trump want, this is not a dictatorship, and we will not allow it to become one ever, and we're going to fight, and we're going to win."

Now that's what we've been waiting for. We voted for leadership, not Democrats like Fetterman playing footsie with Donald at Mar-a-Lago. What Musk is doing can't be legal just because Donald says it's OK. I want to sue that motherfucker for getting access to my social security number. But instead, I'm thinking of writing a cookbook on how to eat the rich. Filet of Leon Musk in a cognac cream sauce, anyone?

Drag that dipshit to court to end this madness.

