Church Cuts Refugee Resettlement Work With Feds Over Afrikaners

Did you know the Episcopal Church had a refugee resettlement partnership with the federal government? Just when it comes to light, we find the church is cutting it off over Yambo's “preferential treatment” of white South Africans. Via the Daily Beast:

In a letter to church members Monday, the Most Rev. Sean Rowe objected to the administration‘s call to help resettle white Afrikaners while refugee admissions from many other countries remain on hold.

“In light of our church’s steadfast commitment to racial justice and reconciliation and our historic ties with the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, we are not able to take this step,” Rowe wrote. “Accordingly, we have determined that, by the end of the federal fiscal year, we will conclude our refugee resettlement grant agreements with the U.S. federal government.”

Rowe took issue with the selective nature of the Trump administration’s approach to white South Africans’ refugee claims.

“It has been painful to watch one group of refugees, selected in a highly unusual manner, receive preferential treatment over many others who have been waiting in refugee camps or dangerous conditions for years,” he wrote.