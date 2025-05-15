Charlie Kirk Cries 'White Racism' Over Trump's South Afrikaners

Charlie Kirk feels that if you're white, you will not be allowed to enter the US as a refugee.
By John AmatoMay 15, 2025

White Christian Nationalist creep Charlie Kirk claims that if you're white and seeking refugee status in the US, you are not wanted by the Democratic Party.

"Anti-white racism" rules the MAGA cult's list of grievances.

Trump came out in defense of South Afrikaners trying to flee the country because they don't like the leadership of South Africa.

That does not qualify for refugee status.

The Afrikaners “do not fit the definition of a refugee,” Mr. Ramaphosa said on Monday at a forum in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

He said that a refugee is “someone who has to leave their country out of fear of political persecution, religious persecution,” and forcefully said that does not describe the experience of white people in South Africa. Trump has long repeated neo-Nazi conspiracy theories about the mistreatment of white South Africans in the three decades after the end of apartheid.

You will never hear the defense of a non-white foreigner/migrant seeking refuge from Charlie Kirk to the US. But being white is your get out of jail card for these MAGAts.

If you're on the left, you want to say, bring in the world sick and the diseased and the third world unless they have melanin content like this.

If you look like this, you are the enemy.

If you look like this, you are evil.

If you are white, you are alright!

Official figures and the country’s biggest farmers’ group dispute such a claim: South African police data shows that, of the 225 people reported killed on farms from April 2020 to March 2024, only 53 were farmers, who are usually white. About 100 were workers, who are mostly Black.

In February, Mr. Trump signed an executive order suspending all foreign aid to South Africa, claiming that white landowners were mistreated.

No president has ever had the wingnut propaganda network afforded to Trump.

They are there to gaslight and rewrite history in service of Trump.

