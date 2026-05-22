Elon Musk's White Supremacist Attack On Director Christopher Nolan

Elon Musk's attack on Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie "The Odyssey," turned to a darker level when he described the Academy Award-winning director as an "anti-white racist" earlier today.

Chris Nolan is an anti-White racist — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 22, 2026

Musk, like many White supremacists and Christian nationalists, constantly focus on the culture wars memes they are good at producing and then running wild on social media for clicks.

This new war began when Musk went on a racist tear after Nolan cast Lupita Nyong'o to be Helen of Troy.

BBC writes, "Musk said director Nolan has "grossly insulted the Greek people", and replied "true" to a meme of a man supposedly dancing on Homer's grave . The X owner wrote: "I agree that she [Nyong'o] is beautiful, but casting a Black woman to play a White woman in a foundational work of European literature is no more right than casting a White man to play Shaka Zulu!" Shaka Zulu was a famed leader of the Zulu nation."

The phrase "anti-white racism" is a fictional characterization designed by White supremacists and nationalists to continually denigrate black and brown people of all nationalities.

To these dregs of society, the only racism in the world is against white people. They use their hatred to undermine all Democratic policies and ideas that help protect minorities against a millennium of racism.

Vanity Fair