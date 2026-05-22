Elon Musk's White Supremacist Attack On Director Christopher Nolan

Elon Musk's attack on Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie "The Odyssey," turned to a darker level when he described the Academy Award-winning director as an "anti-white racist" earlier today.
Musk, like many White supremacists and Christian nationalists, constantly focus on the culture wars memes they are good at producing and then running wild on social media for clicks.
This new war began when Musk went on a racist tear after Nolan cast Lupita Nyong'o to be Helen of Troy.
BBC writes, "Musk said director Nolan has "grossly insulted the Greek people", and replied "true" to a meme of a man supposedly dancing on Homer's grave . The X owner wrote: "I agree that she [Nyong'o] is beautiful, but casting a Black woman to play a White woman in a foundational work of European literature is no more right than casting a White man to play Shaka Zulu!" Shaka Zulu was a famed leader of the Zulu nation."
The phrase "anti-white racism" is a fictional characterization designed by White supremacists and nationalists to continually denigrate black and brown people of all nationalities.
To these dregs of society, the only racism in the world is against white people. They use their hatred to undermine all Democratic policies and ideas that help protect minorities against a millennium of racism.
"Chris Nolan desecrated the Odyssey so that he would be eligible for an Academy Award,” the Tesla founder said. In another post, he explained his rationale for this ridiculous statement by citing the Oscars’ diversity rules, which were enacted back in 2020. (Those rules don’t actually mandate that a certain number of onscreen roles be played by people of color; they were already in place in 2023, for instance, when Nolan’s nearly all-white Oppenheimer was nominated for 13 Academy Awards and won seven. The movie was still eligible at the Oscars due to the diversity of its production staff.)