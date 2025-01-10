Incoming President Elon Musk's social media posts are troubling. If you ask Grok who propagates the most disinformation on the shithole platform, it points to its owner, Elon Musk. As if it's not enough that the unelected billionaire wants to rule the US, he has set his eyes on the UK, too, while circulating disinformation. UK security officials are monitoring Leon Musk's social media posts as a possible security risk.

BBC reports:

The monitoring is being carried out by a team in the Home Office's Homeland Security group, which is responsible for reducing national security risks and, according to a government website, "focuses on the highest harm risks to the homeland."

They are looking at the reach of posts and who is engaging with them.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "While we can't comment on operational matters, we routinely use open-source monitoring to be informed of what is being shared and discussed online."

A source told the BBC it was being done to make sure they were on top of whatever challenges were being posed by "non-state actors."

The monitoring of Musk's social media output, first revealed by the Daily Mirror, is understood to have begun after he made comments about Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips.

The US tech billionaire, who renamed Twitter X when he bought the company, called Phillips a "rape genocide apologist" and said she should be jailed.

The Labour minister, who ran a domestic abuse refuge before becoming an MP and has long campaigned to tackle violence against women, told the BBC threats to her had increased as a result of the post.

...

Over the past week, Musk has been attacking the UK government over rejecting a fresh inquiry into grooming gangs, with the PM insisting victims need "action" not more inquiries.

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, which lasted seven years and made 20 recommendations, reported in 2022 under the Conservative government but none of the recommendations have yet been implemented.