Demented Donald Demands UK Repeal Laws Protecting LGBTQ

In 2019, Donald's campaign introduced new LGBTQ Pride merchandise through its website. Everything about the 'man' is an act. Nothing is real with the former reality TV show star. Who can forget Donald standing on stage with an 'LGBT for Trump' pride flag? Most of us knew it was all a lie. And now Donald thinks he is king of the world, making demands on other countries.

Donald is now using his tariff tantrums to demand that the UK drop its hate speech laws that protect the LGBTQ community under the guise of 'free speech.'

The Independent reports:

Sir Keir Starmer must embrace Donald Trump’s agenda by repealing hate speech laws in order to get a trade deal over the line, a Washington source has told The Independent. The warning came after the US vice-president suggested a UK-US agreement may be close, with the White House “working very hard” on it. He told UnHerd: “I think there’s a good chance that, yes, we’ll come to a great agreement that’s in the best interest of both countries.” But a senior Washington figure, who has provided advice for the administration, claimed he is “obsessed by the fall of Western civilisation” – including his view that free speech is being eroded in Britain – and that he will demand the Labour government rolls back laws against hateful comments, including abuse targeting LGBT+ groups or other minorities, as a condition of any deal. The Independent was told: “The vice-president expressing optimism [on a trade deal] is a way of putting further pressure on the UK over free speech. If a deal does not go through, it makes Labour look bad.” Mr Vance’s recent speech to the right-wing Heritage Foundation think tank was cited as an example of his views on Western culture and free speech being linked to securing an agreement. “No free speech, no deal. It is as simple as that,” the Washington source said.

Suuure, free speech, like when someone criticizes The Precious, and he sics his Justice Department on them.