Trump's Transphobia: Schools Operate On Your Kids, Send Them Home Changed

Speaking at the hate group Moms for Liberty conference on Saturday, Trump claimed that classrooms and teachers groom children to change genders, set up surgeries, and then when the child comes home a few days later, they've been changed without the parent's knowledge.

This is disgraceful on every front and should disqualify Trump from holding any public office.

Co-founder Tiffany Justice hosted the event and brought up the culture wars and transgender issue to Dump. Trump veered off into immigration for some reason before remembering what the topic at hand was.

TRUMP: But the transgender thing is incredible, think of it! Your kid goes to school and comes home a few days later with an operation, the school decides what's going to happen with your child. And you know many of these childs 15 years later say, what the hell happened, who did this to me? They say, who did this to me? It's incredible.

What a horrible and dangerous narcissistic fear monger.

This is a QAnon fantasy that rivals Pizzagate.

Trump didn't stop there demeaning the trans community. He kept misgendering the (not trans) female boxer that won the gold medal in the Olympics by calling her, he repeatedly and then denying ever saying it seconds later.

TRUMP: So the Italian girls, and the left is not a hard point for those of you not into pugilistic affairs, but the left is just sort of a guarding punchline. So she's fighting this person that's transgender, and the guy, boom, hits her with a left hook. It was like she got hit by a horse. And then she backed up, it was weird. And then he hits her with another left, and she said, that's enough, I can't take that. He ended up winning the gold medal, and there was another one, also transgender, and he or she, she, ended up also winning the gold medal, he, Tiffany said it, I didn't, see I'm a politician, I have to be politically correct. JUSTICE: I'm a mom, I've got to protect my kids.

Donald Dump is a piece of excrement.

The hate that emanates from the Moms for Bondage Liberty group against the LGBTQ+ community is palpable and disgusting.

Demented Donald is only too happy to cosign and stoke that hate.