Furious GOP Senator: Trump About To DESTROY Us. Is He Right?

Republican Senator Thom Tillis slammed his own party's "One Big Beautiful Bill" for betraying America, and warned that it will destroy Republicans. Trump responded with his usual restraint, saying he'd support a primary opponent to Tillis next year's North Carolina Senate race.

And...That's when Tillis announced that he would not run for re-election rather than either take on a Trump stooge or face voters after voting for a bill he found abhorrent. Are Republicans about to step on a massive rake and explode their own party? Because if you look at how awfully this POS bill polls-even among Republicans--it wold seem like it.

