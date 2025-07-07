Treas. Sec. Bessent Spins Fairy Tales On Big Ugly Bill

With no proof, Trump's Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent casually dismissed actual research data showing the damage to the working class and the rewards going to the upper class from the Big Beautiful Ugly bill by mentioning Joe Biden's name.

This is the trademark from the MAGA cult when actual evidence is presented which exposes Trumps lies, immorality and corruption. Claim bias, move on and make unsubstantiated promises and claims that are never fulfilled ore realized.

BASH: The Tax Policy Center says the majority of the tax benefits will go to Americans making $217,000 or more a year. The Yale Budget Lab says the richest Americans will see their income rise by nearly 2%. The lowest earning Americans will see their income drop by 3% when factoring in cuts to Medicaid and food stamps. You argue that the benefits will really be aimed at the middle class. How does that square? BESSENT: Well, Dana, first let's have a look at the Yale Budget Lab because I was looking at their findings and this week I actually went on their website. They're all ex-Biden officials, so I think we can discount everything they say.

Ignore them because an ex-Biden official might work there. Who are these officials? Bessent never commented on The Tax Policy Center who say the wealthy will thrive while the workinm class with see income drop while losing Medicaid and food stamps.

BESSENT: I'd encourage all your viewers to look at the composition of both the board and the staff. And it's just not right that what we have here is a middle class and working class bill that we are going to see wages accelerate and we are going to see, just as we saw with President Trump's first tax bill, we are making permanent these tax cuts and what happened in 2017, 2018 was the highest wage earners went from paying 37% of all taxes to 45%, so that's gonna be permanent now. So permanently, the highest 10% will pay a higher percent of the taxes. BASH: I should say that taking the Yale Budget Lab aside, there are Republican senators who are worried about affordability and who this all is going to affect. BESSENT: Look, I think affordability, safety, and growth are the three things this bill's gonna generate.

He "thinks" affordability, safety, and growth will increase. Bessent can't justify his claims with data, just hyperbolic claptrap.

This bill is a windfall for the wealthy and a death-knell for the health and safety for the rest of the country.