Dr. Oz' Bizarre Claim: Big Ugly Bill Spends More On 'Cherished' Medicaid

Trump's quack of a Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz upended every credible analysis of the Republican budget which shows massive and cruel cuts to Medicaid and millions of people losing their healthcare, telling Fox News Sunday that Republicans are increasing spending in their bill.

The Fox News host used a New York Post article to defend the Big Ugly bill passed by the Republican-controlled House by one vote, asking Oz how to counter Democrats' opposition to the bill. It's all about talking points to the MAGA cult and not results.

Meh Oz came up with some new lies.

Oz ranted that seniors and those with disabilities are not getting Medicaid because some reprobates are "clawing at the system," as if people getting healthcare was a crime.

This is a pipe dream. If you enroll you have access. If you file taxes you have access. No one is being denied or hiding from getting Medicaid if they qualify.

HOST: But the Democrat messaging is very powerful, Dr. Oz. They go out there and they say this is a war on the poor. 8.6 million people, they say, are going to lose their health insurance. At the same time, the New York Post reporting that really what's happening here is just a slow in spend. It's not cutting spend as drastically as the Democrats make it seem to be, from 4.6% per year to 3.7%. So your take on what their message is and how you need to counter that. OZ: Well, the message for me is a very simple one. In every scenario I have seen, and I've seen I think most of them, we are increasing the amount of money we are spending on Medicaid. Because we do have to support Americans who are most vulnerable. Great societies are judged by how they take care of people who are vulnerable amongst them. That stated, we have to make the program sustainable. We have to protect it. That's what the Republicans are trying to do. President Trump has said over and over again, publicly and privately, he wants to love and cherish these programs. because he wants to love and cherish the people in them.

The only thing Trump "loves and cherishes" is his bank balance.

There was nothing broken or at risk for the Medicaid system until the Trump administration began attacking it to so they can give tax cuts to millionaires.

Dr. Oz is yet another unqualified hack that was put in a powerful position to aid Trump's fascist take over of US Democracy at the expense of the working class.