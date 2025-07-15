Dr. Oz: Medicaid Is There For You If You Don't Eat Carrot Cake

Another Trump appointed moron trying to destroy our health care.
By John AmatoJuly 15, 2025

"Celebrating" the 60th anniversary of Medicare on Fox Business (natch), Dr. Oz, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said that as long as Americans eat healthy, and does whatever the Trump administration deems is healthy, they can have access to Medicaid and Medicare.

US citizens pay into the Medicare system via payroll taxes, idiot.

How stupid is this man? Dr. Oz gave Stuart Varney a carrot cake, but claims if you eat carrot cake you'll die.

OZ: It was a promise to the American people to take care of you if you're having problems financially or if you're having an issue because you were older and needed health care. And it changed the country in a good way for many reasons.

But we're all in it together, Stuart.

Which means we'll be there for you, the American people, when you need help with Medicaid and Medicare. But you've got to stay healthy as well.

Be vital. Do the most you can do to really live up to the potential, your God-given potential to live a full and healthy life.

Don't eat carrot cake. Eat real food.

Stuart Varney laughs: That's what you've given me.

OZ: I know. This is a little bit of a wink, but I was jokingly calling this the Maha-Medicake. But of course, I couldn't find a healthy cake, so I bought the closest thing, a carrot cake.

Another clueless TV imbecile appointed by the burnt orange narcissist to oversee a bedrock of this country's health care system.

No wonder millions of people will lose their health care.

