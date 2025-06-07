Dr. Oz To Americans: ‘Prove That You Matter’

I’ve lost track of all the ways the Trump administration seems intent on killing Americans. But the worst of the worst have to be the so-called health officials like HHS Secretary “Let ‘em get bird flu and measles” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and now Medicare and Medicaid administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz. Shame on anyone who voted to confirm either of these charlatans.

Oz pushed dangerous lies on Fox Business about the GOP Budget bill, no doubt knowing that host Larry Kudlow would go along.

Predictably, Kudlow never said a discouraging word about the bill that will definitely cause deaths of Americans for the sake of tax cuts to billionaires.

Oz yammered on, as Kudlow slobbered, by falsely painting the Medicaid recipients Republicans can’t wait to rob of health insurance as lazy good-for-nothings.

Oz either knows nothing about the Americans he is supposed to serve or he lied. “60 years ago, when [Medicaid] was created … it never dawned on anybody that able-bodied people who could work would be on Medicaid. So they never bothered putting in work requirements,” Oz sneered. More likely, it never dawned on lawmakers that working people would either not receive health insurance through their employers or that they would not earn enough to insure themselves and their families.”

In fact, research shows that the vast majority of Medicaid enrollees either work or qualify for a work-requirement exemption or are women taking care of elderly parents or adult children.

For good “Kill ‘em for tax cuts” measure, Kudlow posted pre-prepared graphics to fill the screen claiming otherwise, citing vague sources such as “state Medicaid agencies” and “your Medicaid agencies.”

Then, as the interview was wrapping up, at about 5:07, Oz let slip his disgust for the people he is supposed to be serving. Ditto for Kudlow: