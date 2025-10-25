Dr. Oz Is Stupider Than I Imagined

The Director of Medicaid and Medicare sounded like a know-nothing imbecile on Fox Business with MAGA Queen Maria Bartiromo when discussing the Trump administration's attempts to destroy healthcare services in this country in the service of tax cuts to the rich.

The Trump administration never gives actual data on Medicare or Medicaid cheats, but flogs it every chance they get.

Listen to this boneheaded statement.

"Maria, half the people on the ACA, half the people on Obamacare filed no claims last year," Dr. Oz said. "I mean, how often do you have insurance and not use it for even a prescription?"

The goal of every American is not to have to use health insurance ever, so it's a huge PLUS when people on Obamacare or on Medicaid do not file any claims. It means they are healthy, jackass. Younger people tend not to be on as many medications as the elderly, as any competent person will attest to.

Health insurance is like any insurance. It's protection for when you need it.

Then he spewed rotten word salad and claimed doctors are ignoring your medical records when treating you.

OZ: Make sure getting their insurance should be given wisdom based on their medical records, which they own. It's your medical records. You paid for them. Use those medical records with partners who can help you manage whatever illness you're facing so we can get you back on your feet again and get you fully functional.

Does Dr. Oz believe US medicine is run by The Psychic Network? Does Dr. Oz believe Trump is the first president to believe doctors should be involved in helping to make medical decisions?

Then he swings and misses again.

OZ: Let me give you one big idea. What the health care system should do is not just pay the bills. We should make you so healthy that you flourish in life and you want to engage the workplace. Getting America back to work full speed, getting you to work longer if you desire, that builds trillions of dollars of value to the GDP.

Obamacare was the first to promote preventive care and offered free physicals as part of it. If Dr. Ooze wants to make people healthier, he should be promoting vaccines instead of defending insane conspiracy theories perpetrated by the worm brain running the HHS.