Dr. Oz: Trump's Tariffs Promise More Expensive Prescriptions

Dr. Oz, Trump's unqualified Administrator of Medicare admitted to Margaret Brennan on CBS' Face the Nation that Americans will pay more for medications and prescription drugs because of Trump's economic and tariff policies.

Oz said straight out, "Everyone has to pay a little more," for medications which is the opposite that Trump told the country during the election.

And it's all due to his insane yo-yo tariffs.

BRENNAN: I want to start on drug costs. The president put this 25% tariff on India. Big drug producer. The president's trade deal with the EU puts a 15% tariff on imported medicines from Europe. How do you stop the drug makers from passing along those costs to people on Medicare and Medicaid? OZ: Well, the president's letter on Thursday for most favored nation pricing is a good example of that. And he's been working on this tirelessly since the first administration.

Who knew a Trump letter would solve the pricing issues? A fucking letter? Idiots.

OZ: And just to put this in context for many of the viewers, about 2 thirds of bankruptcies in America are caused by health care expenses. About a third of people, when they go to the pharmacy, they leave empty handed. They can't afford the medication.

That's what Obamacare eliminated, asshole. You can't go bankrupt from medical costs any longer because of the ACA. The very bill Republicans have been trying to destroy for fifteen years. .

OZ: So the president has said, enough global freeloading. We've been covering much of the development costs for new drugs to cure cancer, deal with lots of other illnesses that are life-threatening. It isn't time for the American public to understand that we should not be paying three times more for the exact same medication in the same box made in the same factories.

Oz sounds like Bernie Sanders and President Biden on drug prices. President Biden did something about it while Trump's actions are increasing prices for medications.

Now here comes the admission.

OZ: So the president's saying, equalize it out. Let's use a model that's worked, for example, for external threats. That's what NATO did. Everyone has to pay a little more. We'll pay extra, too. But we won't pay a lot more than anybody else. So they actually have to raise their contributions, in this case, to an internal threat, which is illness. We'll pay a little less than America. That way, more Americans can afford these medications. And it's a fair system for the entire globe.

Dr. Oz and the Trump administration are helping to destroy our healthcare services with insipid tariffs and nonsensical letters.

When those leading the federal agencies are clueless, only harm will come to the public at large.

Dr. Oz is another stooge running US healthcare.